Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 9,155 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 97,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,870 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 96,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 13,883 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 63,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 91,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.64. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.