Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Upgraded by Pi Financial to Buy

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.25 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$3.05. Pi Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.55% from the stock’s previous close.

NVO traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 311,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,252. The stock has a market capitalization of C$548.24 million and a PE ratio of -21.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. Novo Resources Corp. has a one year low of C$1.41 and a one year high of C$4.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.38.

Get Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) alerts:

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Company Profile

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.