Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Upgraded by Pi Financial to Buy

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.25 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$3.05. Pi Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.55% from the stock’s previous close.
NVO traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 311,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,252. The stock has a market capitalization of C$548.24 million and a PE ratio of -21.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. Novo Resources Corp. has a one year low of C$1.41 and a one year high of C$4.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.38.
Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Company Profile
