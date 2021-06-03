NOW Token (NOW) Market Cap Reaches $3.15 Million

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One NOW Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NOW Token has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. NOW Token has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $1,456.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00069568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.65 or 0.00328598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00231314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.68 or 0.01196178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,961.73 or 1.00296240 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00034336 BTC.

NOW Token Coin Profile

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 coins and its circulating supply is 83,214,980 coins. NOW Token’s official message board is medium.com/@changenow_io . NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . NOW Token’s official website is changenow.io . The Reddit community for NOW Token is https://reddit.com/r/ChangeNOW_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

Buying and Selling NOW Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOW Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOW Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOW Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

