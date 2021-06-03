Numeraire (NMR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $33.55 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for about $50.33 or 0.00129860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market cap of $250.23 million and approximately $33.55 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00082470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00024066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.07 or 0.01016720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00053153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.99 or 0.09339818 BTC.

NMR is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,286 coins and its circulating supply is 4,971,526 coins. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

