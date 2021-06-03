Nutritional High International (CNSX:CHAL) Earns Top Pick Rating from Analysts at Fundamental Research

Analysts at Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Nutritional High International (CNSX:CHAL) in a report issued on Thursday, May 27th. The brokerage set a “top pick” rating and a $2.46 price target on the stock.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Chalice Brands Ltd. (CSE: CHAL / OTCQB: GLDFF) Increasing Revenue by 50% Through an Accretive Acquisition – Initiating Coverage” and dated May 27, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

Chalice Brands Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products in the United States. The company provides distillate vaporizer cartridges, ethanol extract products, and fruit chew blast products. It offers its products under the Private Stash, Jackpot, Chalice, Golden, RXO, and Elysium Fields brands.

