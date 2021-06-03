Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NAZ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.95. 1,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,037. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

