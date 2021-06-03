Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NAZ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.95. 1,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,037. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
