Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAC)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NAC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.62. 137,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,543. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19.
About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
