Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JEMD)

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

JEMD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.19. 9,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,132. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $8.43.

