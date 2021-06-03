Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
NMT stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,736. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
