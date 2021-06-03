Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NOM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.68. 35 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $16.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

