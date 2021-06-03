Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NOM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.68. 35 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $16.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
