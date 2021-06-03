Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JMM)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE:JMM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.33. 7,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,172. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.31. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

American Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve high monthly income, consistent with preservation of capital.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.