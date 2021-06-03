Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,113. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

