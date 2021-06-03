Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0255 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.5% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NNY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.91. 24,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,773. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.