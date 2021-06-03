Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NXN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.08. 760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,149. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

