Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE NUO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,291. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

