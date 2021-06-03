Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NQP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 23,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,109. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $14.97.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.