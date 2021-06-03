Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,230. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.73.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile
