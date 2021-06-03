Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.12. 13,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,174. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $16.98.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

