Nvwm LLC Acquires 6,059 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.3% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $773,911,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $176.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $319.83 billion, a PE ratio of -70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

