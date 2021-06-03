Nvwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,698,000 after acquiring an additional 527,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,128,000 after acquiring an additional 168,588 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $127.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.73. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $120.25 and a 1-year high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

