Nvwm LLC Buys 17,624 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11,297.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,624 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,296,799,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,890,000 after acquiring an additional 392,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $92.42 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $93.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.89.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

