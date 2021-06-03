Nvwm LLC Buys 80,209 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nvwm LLC grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7,305.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,209 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $714,522,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 9,183.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144,071 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,226,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

