Nvwm LLC Cuts Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,708 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,644,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000,000 after buying an additional 9,387,655 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,660,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,482,000 after buying an additional 586,697 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,942,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,282,000 after buying an additional 6,404,563 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 19,357,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,947,000 after buying an additional 867,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 419.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,382,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,357,000 after buying an additional 9,191,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU stock opened at $35.58 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.93.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.