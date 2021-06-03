Nvwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nvwm LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.4% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 99.0% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,338.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,267.09. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.