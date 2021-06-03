Nvwm LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nvwm LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD opened at $81.22 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

