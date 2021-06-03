Nvwm LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in General Motors by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after buying an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,509,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,030,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,031,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in General Motors by 858.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,995,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,671,000 after buying an additional 1,787,463 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.81.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $61.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.75. General Motors has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $88.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

