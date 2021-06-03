Nvwm LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC owned 0.42% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,190,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2,072.5% in the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 44,392 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 43,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,644,000.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

NASDAQ WOOD opened at $89.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.53. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $98.98.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.