Nvwm LLC Increases Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 71,872.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,979 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 53,904 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

CLF opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $22.90.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.