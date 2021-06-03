Nvwm LLC Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Nvwm LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.1% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

NYSE HON opened at $229.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $159.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.77. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.53 and a 1-year high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

