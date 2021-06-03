Nvwm LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,173 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Generac by 1,020.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $2.60 on Thursday, reaching $318.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,017. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.72 and a 12-month high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.93.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.