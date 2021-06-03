Nvwm LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,601 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth $283,296,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth $33,978,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Lennar by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after purchasing an additional 315,292 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $19,126,000. Finally, Oakmont Corp lifted its stake in Lennar by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 392,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after purchasing an additional 226,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $94.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $57.09 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

