Nvwm LLC Purchases 1,043 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Nvwm LLC increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $3,432,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Cummins by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 129,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,367,000 after buying an additional 51,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Cummins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $259.16 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.61 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

