Nvwm LLC Purchases 2,781 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,130 shares of company stock worth $4,163,421 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $181.37 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.57 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.58.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

