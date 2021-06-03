NXM Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One NXM coin can now be purchased for $106.80 or 0.00276727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $685.12 million and $10,182.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00082376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00024371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.60 or 0.01009465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,617.82 or 0.09373814 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,915,955 coins and its circulating supply is 6,414,819 coins. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

