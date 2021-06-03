Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,662 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 5.67% of Oasis Petroleum worth $67,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. NYL Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,177,000. Western Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,599,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $24,946,000. Finally, Shenkman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $1,978,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $92.00 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OAS. Truist Securities began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

