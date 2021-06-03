Observer Price Reaches $0.0158 on Major Exchanges (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a market capitalization of $36.37 million and $603,076.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00082582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00024182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.65 or 0.01019125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00053126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,629.97 or 0.09350120 BTC.

Observer Profile

OBSR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.