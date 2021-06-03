OceanEx Token Market Cap Reaches $9.61 Million (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One OceanEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. OceanEx Token has a total market capitalization of $9.61 million and approximately $315,904.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OceanEx Token has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00068313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.54 or 0.00313448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.12 or 0.00232404 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.73 or 0.01185610 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,757.50 or 0.99951888 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00033562 BTC.

OceanEx Token Coin Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

