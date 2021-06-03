OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

OCFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OCFC opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 60,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,887 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

