ODUWA (OWC) Price Reaches $0.43

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $8,873.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,862.42 or 0.99979611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00043833 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00012112 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00089700 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001080 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002647 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.