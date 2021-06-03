Oikos (OKS) Trading 11% Lower Over Last Week

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Oikos has a market cap of $1.50 million and $14,970.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Oikos has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00066656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.74 or 0.00311031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00233726 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $425.14 or 0.01123058 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,856.88 or 1.00003494 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00032674 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 173,438,656 coins and its circulating supply is 153,540,030 coins. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

