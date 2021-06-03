Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,798 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,762 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Old National Bancorp worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,985,000 after acquiring an additional 327,933 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,053,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,651,000 after buying an additional 86,391 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.22.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

