Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) & Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Head to Head Review

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) and Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Precipio alerts:

4.9% of Precipio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Precipio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Precipio and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precipio -132.40% -64.20% -43.82% Olink Holding AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Precipio and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precipio $6.09 million 12.53 -$10.63 million N/A N/A Olink Holding AB (publ) $54.07 million 82.36 -$6.78 million N/A N/A

Olink Holding AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Precipio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Precipio and Olink Holding AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precipio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 2 0 2.50

Precipio presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Olink Holding AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.25%. Given Precipio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Precipio is more favorable than Olink Holding AB (publ).

Summary

Olink Holding AB (publ) beats Precipio on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc., a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists. Its cytogenetics media IV-Cell enables laboratories to arrive at more accurate results; HemeScreen panel enables hospitals and laboratories to run an important genetic mutation test; and ICE-COLD-PCR enables detection of abnormalities in blood samples. The company also operates a cancer diagnostic laboratory located in New Haven, Connecticut. It sells ICE-COLD-PCR technology kits to bio-pharma customers, clinical research, HemeScreen, and COVID-19 antibody tests. The company serves oncologists, hospitals, reference laboratories, physician-office labs, and pharma and biotech companies. Precipio, Inc. has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, such as the Yale School of Medicine, Harvard's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and the University of Pennsylvania. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink NPX Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of normalized protein expression (NPX) data. In addition, it provides Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. The company sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. Olink Holding AB (publ) was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.