Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.81

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and traded as low as $20.75. Olympus shares last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 18,211 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Olympus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Olympus alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.