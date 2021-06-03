Omni Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.24 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Omni has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $173.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $5.76 or 0.00014803 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Omni has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.51 or 0.00489622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011487 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000231 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,218 coins and its circulating supply is 562,902 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.