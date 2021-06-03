Omnitude (ECOM) Price Reaches $0.0119 on Top Exchanges

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omnitude has a market cap of $771,694.72 and approximately $724,009.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00083099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00024047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.61 or 0.01013658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00052774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,617.92 or 0.09340889 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

ECOM is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

