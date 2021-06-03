OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.32

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.32 and last traded at $55.32, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.06.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

