Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.92

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.92 and last traded at $73.29, with a volume of 1953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.87.

ONEXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Onex from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.66.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

