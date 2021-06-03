Ontology Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $241.34 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00003082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $241.34 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00071763 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00050239 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.17 or 0.00273111 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008867 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00039460 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 863,432,987 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

