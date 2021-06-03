Open Governance Token (OPEN) Price Tops $0.72 on Exchanges

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $808,673.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001853 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00082584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00024118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.26 or 0.01018378 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00053184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,638.90 or 0.09351966 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.