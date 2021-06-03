Open Platform Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.09 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. Open Platform has a market cap of $5.09 million and $184,058.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00082263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00024466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.77 or 0.01015487 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00053878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,661.90 or 0.09348653 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

